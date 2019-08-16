HDHomeRun SCRIBE QUATRO 1TB DVR gets first price drop to $200 (Save $50)

As part of Best Buy’s 3rd anniversary sale, you can score the SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE QUATRO 1TB DVR for $199.99 shipped. Usually selling for $250, like you’ll find direct from SiliconDust and B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount and marks the very first price drop we’ve seen. Featuring four built-in tuners, you’ll be able to watch or record four different channels at a time. As the company’s first DVR, it rocks a 1TB internal hard drive which can record up to 150 hours of content. Having just launched, reviews are still coming in. Other HDHomeRun cord-cutting accessories are highly-rated overall though, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For comparison, HDHomeRun SCRIBE is $30 less than Amazon’s Fire TV Recast, which only packs a 500GB hard drive and two tuners.

Alternatively, you can score the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $128 at Amazon. Opting for this more affordable tuner and DVR combo gives you the ability to enjoy two streams of content at a time. No storage is built-in, but you can leverage an up to 8TB drive to ensure you never miss out on favorite TV shows. 

A perfect addition to the HDHomeRun DVR is AmazonBasics’ 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna. At $20, it allows you to pull in content from 35 miles away and rounds out your cord-cutting kit with local news, sports and more.

HDHomeRun SCRIBE QUATRO 1TB DVR features:

Display live programs on up to four devices simultaneously with this HDHomeRun SCRIBE QUATRO. The hard drive lets you store up to 150 hours of content, while Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity offers a quick setup. This HDHomeRun SCRIBE QUATRO is compatible with a wide variety of smart devices for added versatility.

