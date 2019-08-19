adidas shoes and apparel for the enitre family from $18 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack adidas Event offers up to 70% off shoes and apparel for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Ozweego Flow Running Shoes are on sale for $58, which is down from its original rate of $75. I love the unique bottoms of these shoes and its all black sleek look. Its pillow top insert promotes comfort and it has a sock-like fit to support your foot. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Questar Flow Running Shoe $58 (Orig. $75)
- Aerobounce 2 Running Sneaker $75 (Orig. $100)
- Ozweego Run Running Sneaker $60 (Orig. $80)
- Sobakov Swerve 3-Stripe Sneaker $75 (Orig. $120)
- D2M T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ultraboost ST Running Shoe $90 (Orig. $190)
- Arkyn Primeknit Sneaker $80 (Orig. $150)
- Cloudfoam Ultimate Sneaker $49 (Orig. $85)
- Questar X BYD Sneaker $50 (Orig. $80)
- Superlite Pro Cap $18 (Orig. $26)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the adidas School Savings with an extra 20% off sale items and free delivery.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!