Sorel boots for fall up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

For two days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Sorel Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Sorel boots are a great option for fall and they have an array of stylish options. The Cheyanne II Waterproof Duck Boots for men are a standout and currently marked down to $85. For comparison, the boots were originally priced at $175. This style features an all black sleek exterior and a fashionable camouflage detail at the top. These boots are also great for cold weather with a temperature-rated barrier that withstands down to -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Head below the jump to find even more deals for this fall.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

