Sorel boots for fall up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

For two days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Sorel Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Sorel boots are a great option for fall and they have an array of stylish options. The Cheyanne II Waterproof Duck Boots for men are a standout and currently marked down to $85. For comparison, the boots were originally priced at $175. This style features an all black sleek exterior and a fashionable camouflage detail at the top. These boots are also great for cold weather with a temperature-rated barrier that withstands down to -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Head below the jump to find even more deals for this fall.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cheyanne II Waterpoof Duck Boot $85 (Orig. $175)
- Madson Waterproof Boot $80 (Orig. $170)
- Portzman Moc Lace Toe Boot $75 (Orig. $150)
- Cheyanna II Short Nylon Boot $90 (Orig. $135)
- Ace Chukka Leather Boot $95 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Slimpack II Waterproof Lace-Up Boot $75 (Orig. $145)
- 1964 Premium’ Waterproof Boot $75 (Orig. $140)
- Ella Gladiator Sandal $63 (Orig. $110)
- Nadia Buckle II Heeled Sandal $100 (Orig. $175)
- Campsneak Platform Slip-On Sneaker $53 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!