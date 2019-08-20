Jump start your car with these chargers from $39 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Beatit Tech via Amazon offers up to 31% off its portable jump starters and chargers. Deals start at $38.99 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the Beatit 1200A Portable Car Jump Starter for $45.99. It typically goes for $60 or more. With fall and ultimately winter weather rapidly approaching, having an extra car jump starter on-hand is always a good ideal. This model can jump start “flat batteries in 1-3 seconds up to 30 times on a single charge.” The internal 16500mAh battery can also charge your smartphones or tablet at 2.1A speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Need more power? Consider the 2200A 21000mAh model which even supports diesel vehicles at $89.99. It typically goes for closer to $125. The maximum support of 2200 amps means its can start flat batteries up to 30 times on a single charge. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Beatit Portable Jump Starter features:

Suitable for use on Gasoline engines up to 8.0 Liters and up to 6.0 Liter Diesel engines, such as a car, van, boat, SUV, truck lawnmower and more. A compact, yet powerful lithium jump starter that works on vehicles of all sizes,Boost works great on motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, lawn mowers, cars, boats, trucks, SUVs, and more. It built-in LED flashlight with 3 light modes (constant light, SOS, and strobe) to help you jump-start your vehicle or find your way when the light is scarce or you are in the darkness.

