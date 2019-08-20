Summon spirits in Cultist Simulator at its all time low on iOS: $3 (Reg. $7)

In Cultist Simulator for iOS, you play as a seeker of unholy mysteries in a world of “hidden gods and secret histories”. Based in the 1920’s, this is a roguelike narrative card game set in an almost Lovecraftian lore. Regularly $7 on the App Store, you can download this one to your iOS library for just $2.99. This is $1 below our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. Cultist Simulator is currently the #2 ranked card game on Apple’s storefront and carries a 4+ star rating from 840 mystery seekers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

Cultist Simulator:

In this infamous **roguelike narrative card game**, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of **hidden gods and secret histories**. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.

