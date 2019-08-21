Anker has launched its End of Summer Sale at Amazon, offering a huge selection of smartphone accessories, smart home gear, batteries, and much more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker and Alarm Clock for $79.99. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. Anker’s Wakey is a combination alarm clock, Bluetooth speaker, and Qi wireless charger. This smartphone accessory does it all. Charge your device wirelessly at up to 10W and choose between FM radio or a selection of 15 alarms to wake up in the morning. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s Roav Bluetooth Receiver for your car or stereo system at $12.99. That’s a 25% discount from the regular going rate. With Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, you can connect from 30-feet away, making it easy to add wireless streaming to various setups wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing the Anker PowerCore 10400mAh Portable Battery at $24.99. You’d typically pay over $30 for this battery. With dual USB ports, this is an easy buy for the school year so you have some extra power on hand. Each port can charge at speeds up to 2.4A. Over 600 Amazon reviewers left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Hit the jump for even more deals in the Anker Summer Sale.

Other Anker Summer Sale deals include:

Anker Soundcore Wakey features:

Wakey lets you save up to 15 unique alarms for when you need to get up at different times during the week. Personalize your wake up call by choosing from 10 alarm sounds, including the FM radio. Connect your device to Wakey using the ultra-stable Bluetooth connection for skip-free streaming of music, podcasts, and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!