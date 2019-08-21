Use this code to get $5 off your next 5 Uber Eats orders

Uber Eats is now offering $5 off each of your next 5 orders using code FIVEOFF5 at checkout. As usual with these kinds of Uber Eats promotions your mileage may vary here, but it appears to be working for most users. Remember, you’ll need to apply the code in the payments section of the iOS and Android mobile apps, or during checkout online. Head below for more details.

You’ll need an active phone number to make use of Uber Eats, but it’s free to sign-up. This offer is only valid at domestic locations where Uber Eats is available. Valid from now through August 27th.

In case you missed it, Apple Card is now available to all iPhone users in the United States and it includes up to 3% cashback for Uber and Uber Eats.

More Details on Uber Eats:

Uber Eats has hundreds of restaurants to choose from. When you open the app, you can scroll through the feed for inspiration or search for a particular restaurant or cuisine. When you find something you like, tap to add it to your basket. Through August 27, enjoy $5 off each of your next 5 orders. Now’s your chance to devour your favorites or take a bite of something new.

