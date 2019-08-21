Sperry Outlet kicks up your shoes with deals from $24: boat shoes, boots, more

For a limited time only Sperry offers new outlet styles at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. As always, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Mainsail Penny Sneaker is a standout from this sale. Originally these shoes were priced at $55, however during the sale you can find them for $24. Its slip-on style makes it convenient to rush out the door and these shoes feature a cushioned insole for comfort. Best of all, you can find the shoes available in five color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

