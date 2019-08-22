Upgrade your smart home with Nest x Yale Smart Lock for $199 (Reg. $280)

BuyDig is offering the Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect for $199 shipped when the code NESTED is used at checkout. This is an $80 discount from its going rate and is just $5 above our last mention, making it one of the best deals we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for one of the best ways to make your smart home safer, this is a great option. You’ll be able to monitor whether your door is locked or unlocked while away through the app, and use Google Assistant to arm the house when you go to bed. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you live in an Alexa-controlled household, the August Smart Lock 3rd Generation is a great buy at $119 shipped. This gives you the ability to use Alexa’s voice control options with your smart home.

For other ways to bolster your smart home, check out the eufy Smart Video Doorbell at $110, which will let you see who’s at the door even while you’re away. Also, be sure to grab the Nest Hub at its all-time low of $56, which ties in perfectly with the above Nest x Yale Smart Lock.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Keyless Deadbolt: It’s secure and tamper-proof. No lost keys. No picked locks.

Remote Access: Lock and unlock the door with the Nest app. Without a key.

Unique Passcodes: Give passcodes to family and guests. Set schedules to let them in.

Access History: Get alerts when someone locks and unlocks the door.

One-touch Locking: Just tap to lock on your way out.

