Nest Hub offers an Assistant-powered smart home experience at $56 (Reg. $99)

VIPOutlet (96.9% positive all-time feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Google Nest Hub for $56.09 shipped at the final stage of checkout. Down from the usual $99 price tag, today’s offer is $2 below our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen overall. Right now Best Buy has it for $100. Google Nest Hub features a seven-inch display, dual far-field microphones, and joins the Assistant ecosystem with voice control capabilities. Perfect for controlling smart home gear, streaming music, assisting with recipes in the kitchen and more. Over 37,000 Best Buy shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, mirroring the sentiment from our hands-on review.

Assistant shines as a way to command your smart home. So if you’re looking to put the savings from today’s deal to work, there’s no better way then grabbing a two-pack of TP-Link Mini Smart Plugs. For $25, you’ll be able to summon up Google’s digital assistant for turning off lamps and much more.

Plus, don’t forget that you can still save $129 when you bundle Google Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell at $229.

Google Nest Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Nest Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!