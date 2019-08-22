eufy’s Smart Video Doorbell works with Alexa + Assistant at $110 ($50 off)

- Aug. 22nd 2019 4:41 pm ET

0

EufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Security Video Doorbell for $109.99 shipped once code EUFYDB99 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $160, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and is $10 under the previous mention. For comparison, this also beats the lowest we’ve tracked before by $2 and is the best offer yet. Sporting a 1080p resolution, this video doorbell can transmit a live feed of your front door to smartphones, or even an Echo Show. Eufy’s entry into the security market works with Alexa and Assistant, can also send motion detection alerts and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we were very impressed with it in our hands-on review.

Save just a little bit more and opt for the original Ring Video Doorbell for $100. Taking this route means you’ll notably be downgrading from Eufy’s 1080p resolution to 720p. Those in search of a more affordable option will be right at home here, but the feature deal is definitely more compelling for just $10 more. 

For more ways to improve your home’s security, consider bundling an 8-piece Ring Alarm with an Echo Dot for $189 ($269 value).

eufy Security Video Doorbell features:

eufy Security Video Doorbell From eufy, the home security brand where privacy comes first. • Comprehensive Safety Solutions for Your Home • Created by the same team as Anker—renowned for exceptional quality and innovation Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home.

