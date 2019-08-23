Slash $70 off the GoPro HERO7 Black at $329 and record in HyperSmooth 4K

Amazon offers the GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera for $329 shipped. You’ll also find it discounted at B&H as well as for $1 more direct from GoPro and Best Buy. Down from $399, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is the largest cash discount we’ve seen outside of limited-time Rakuten sales. HERO7 Black is headlined by 4K recording, a waterproof design and the brand’s HyperSmooth image stabilization. On the back, you’ll also find a touchscreen for editing settings or reviewing footage. Summer may be coming to a close, but fall and winter have plenty of opportunities to get out and capture some awesome outdoor action. Rated 4.7/5 stars from just under 2,400 customers.

A perfect way to leverage your savings is to outfit the action camera with some accessories. Depending on what you plan to record with the HERO7 Black, you’ll need a different set of gear. GoPro’s official Handler Floating Hand Grip is a must for recording in the water, and only costs $20. Extended sessions will require an extra battery, and you can pick an official one up for $16.

Or you could just grab this best-selling bundle for $24 and be covered for a wide range of filming opportunities.

GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera features:

Film underwater scenes in 4K with this 12-megapixel GoPro HERO7 action camera. Its HyperSmooth stabilization feature lets you capture shake-free videos, and it withstands submersion up to 33 feet without a waterproof case. Stream captured videos from this rugged GoPro HERO7 action camera on Facebook Live via the companion app.

