This $70 device will make your garage door opener smart (Save 25%)

Today only, Woot is offering the NEXX Smart Garage Door Controller (NXG-100) for $69.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $22+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This handy device modernizes existing garage door openers by bringing smartphone control to your fingertips. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, paving the way for opening or closing via voice. Support for IFTTT means that you should be able to set up an iOS Workflow too, check out our guide to learn more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Be sure to swing by our review of Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Hub to see if it could suit your needs.

Control your garage door with voice when you apply today’s savings towards Anker’s eufy Genie Smart Speaker. At $20, it undercuts Amazon’s current Echo Dot sale by $10 and delivers an Alexa voice assistant anywhere you decide to place it.

NEXX Smart Garage Door Controller features:

CONVENIENTLY OPEN AND CLOSE your garage door by turning your existing WiFi network and garage door opener into a single integrated smart device that you can control and monitor from anywhere.

ACTIVATE YOUR GARAGE DOOR OPENER BY TAPPING on the Nexx mobile app, or by giving voice commands to your Alexa or Google Assistant devices, or soon, by driving near your garage door (this feature is in beta release).

MULTI-USER ACCESS & REMOTE MONITORING. You can authorize multiple people to access your garage, you can open and close the door if a guest arrives and you’re away, and you can receive notifications if you forget to close the door

