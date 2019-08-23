Ninja Glass Coffee Bar System + built-in milk frother now $100 off (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System (CF091) for $49.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $150 in new condition at Home Depot, Best Buy and Target, today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. The best Amazon refurbished listing is sitting at $110, for comparison. This model can brew a single cup at a time or up to 50-ounces at once into the 10-cup pitcher for the whole family. Other features include hot/cold milk frother, removable water tank, adjustable cup sizes and a permanent filter. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Best Buy customers. A 90-day warranty is included. More details below.

If the bells and whistles on the Ninja model above aren’t doing anything for you, consider a basic drip brewer for half the price. This Black+Decker 5-Cup Coffeemaker sells for under $24 (clip the on-page coupon) and carries solid ratings. You certainly won’t be frothing any milk with this model, but it will deliver your morning caffeine just as well.

The 12-ounce AmazonFresh ground coffee start at around $7 Prime shipped. These smaller packs are a great way to give them a shot without being stuck with a giant bag. But if you’re already invested in a K-cup brewer, the Peet’s Major Dickason’s pods are currently on sale: 75-pack for $28 (nearly 25% off).

Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System (CF091):

The next-generation Ninja Coffee Bar® is a single serve and glass carafe coffee system—complete with a variety of brew types and sizes you can’t get anywhere else. There’s even a built-in frother with hot and cold frothing capabilities. Plus a host of delicious coffee recipes you can create and enjoy, all from the comfort of home.

