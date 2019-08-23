Tenda’s 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi network covers 6,000 sq. ft. for $100 (33% off)

Newegg is offering the Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW6) for $99.99 shipped when the code EMCTDVW25 is used at checkout. This is down $50 from its going rate, $15 from the current sale price at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low. If your home suffers from Wi-Fi dead spots, use this mesh network to get rid of them. With three nodes, it covers up to 6,000 square feet, which is more than enough for the average household. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Now, while using a mesh Wi-Fi system, placement is crucial. You’ll want the main node as close to the center of your house as possible. We recommend grabbing this 50-foot CAT6 Flat Ethernet Cable for $10 Prime shipped to get the job done. Being flat in design, you’ll be able to easily tuck it under baseboards or rugs without adding extra bulk.

  • TOTAL HOME COVERAGE: Powered by proprietary RealMesh️ technology, MW6 features an advanced dual band AC1200 MESH Wi-Fi system that eliminates Dead-Zones and delivers your high-speed internet coverage throughout your home (6,000 sq. ft)
  • WORKS WITH ALEXA: Tenda’s Mesh Wi-Fi system works with Alexa, the Google assistant, streaming devices and advanced appliances, so you get the full SMARTHOME experience.
  • CONNECT 90 DEVICES: Mesh Wi-Fi lets you link up to 90 wireless devices to your high-speed network while maintaining optimum condition

