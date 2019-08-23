TOMS is polishing your shoe closet with up to $30 off your order

TOMS is currently offering $10 off orders of $59, $20 off purchases of $99 and $30 off totals exceeding $124 with code SAVEBIG at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Elevate your look for fall with the men’s Cedar Suede Navi Boots that are very stylish. These boots were originally priced at $120, however during the sale they’re marked down to $100. Its versatile appearance can easily be dressed up or down and would look great with jeans or khakis alike. Best of all, this style has an ortholite cushioned insole for added comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Leopard is a huge trend this fall and the Julie Flats are a perfect way to incorporate the style. Plus, they’re on sale for $75 and originally were priced at $85. These flats will pair well with dresses for work, jeans, shorts, skirts and more.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!