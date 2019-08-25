Amazon drops the price on iPhone XS/Max Leather Folio Cases starting at $50

Amazon currently offers Apple’s official iPhone XS Leather Folio Case in black for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $99, like you’ll still find other color options selling for at Amazon, that matches our previous mention for the low at this retailer. Upgrade to the iPhone XS Max version at $64.99 and save $64 from the going rate. Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone. There’s also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards and more. Check out our hands-on review on the iPhone X folio for an idea what to expect.

Don’t forget that we’re spotting some other notable deals on official iPhone cases as well. Those with an XR can score Apple’s Clear Case for $20, or XS owners can grab leather cases from $25.

iPhone XS Leather Folio Case features:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone XS Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone XS wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

