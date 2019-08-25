Repair frayed cables and more with an eight-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue at $16

Amazon offers an eight-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s offer comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and matches the second lowest price we’ve seen otherwise. Sugru is a clay-like putty that quickly transforms into a flexible silicone rubber, making a perfect solution for helping out with projects around the house. This eight-pack is ideal for repairing frayed cables and much more. It can even hold up to 4.4-lb. With over 510 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 70% of them.

If you’ll primarily be looking to tackle some technology-related repairs, then give the Sugru Moldable Glue Rebel Tech Kit at under $9 a chance instead. This excels when put towards fixing a wide range of tech accessories, but gets you less of the moldable glue than the feature deal.

Sugru Moldable Glue Eight Pack features:

Sugru Family-safe | Skin-friendly Formula is the first and only multi-purpose, moldable glue for all the family.

Advanced silicone technology that bonds permanently to almost anything, then sets strong – turning into a durable, tactile rubber overnight.

Easy to use, mold by hand, skin-friendly, wipe clean, waterproof, holds up to 4.4lb.

You have 30 minutes to fix, make, improve and create – enough time to change your mind, reposition and make it perfect.

In 24 hours, it cures into a strong and durable, flexible silicone rubber that stays stuck.

