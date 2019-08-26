Amazon offers up to 35% off dog treats, toys, bowls, more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BestBullySticks (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of its all-natural dog treats. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the bunch is the 25-pack of Best Bully Sticks Joint Jerky Dog Treats for $11.30 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly up to $18, today’s deal is more than 35% off and is the lowest price we can find. Made from 100% all natural, grass-fed angus beef, they are designed to promote dental care as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 520 Amazon customers. Head below for more pet treats, accessories, and toys.
Also part of today’s Gold Box, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Outward Hound dog bowls, toys and more with prices starting from just under $6 Prime shipped. You’ll find a series of slow feed bowls from $6 Prime shipped designed to slow your pup down when eating and decrease bloating. That’s on top of this $7 Squeaker Matz Squeaky Dog Toy at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the reviewers.
You can browse through the rest of today’s Bully Sticks dog treat and Outward Hound sales right here.
Best Bully Sticks Joint Jerky Dog Treats:
- 100% All-Natural Beef: Our joint jerky is made from high-quality, free-range, grass-fed angus beef and provides an excellent alternative to rawhide
- Healthy Hip and Joint Support: Naturally Rich in Glucosamine and Chondroitin and our joint jerky is free of any additives, hormones or unhealthy chemicals
- Promotes Dental Health: Durable and long-lasting, our joint jerky scrape away tartar and plaque through chewing action
