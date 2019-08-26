Pick up a new case or screen protector for the latest iPhones from $3

- Aug. 26th 2019 3:59 pm ET

0

Auto-Tech (99% positive feedback all-time from 5,500) via Amazon is offering a host of Ainope iPhone XS Max and XR cases along with screen protectors on sale. Each of which typically sell for around $10. These deals are in line with our previous mention. Simply apply a promo code, which are detailed below, and you’ll be able to lock in your savings. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Each of these cases are rated 4+ stars. Head below for all of the best deals.

Cases |

iPhone XR

  • Crystal Clear Case: $3
    • w/ code SGNAS4CV
  • Liquid Silicone Black Case: $3
    • w/ code SGNAS4CV
  • Clear Protective Cover: $3
    • w/ code SGNAS4CV
  • Matte Black Thin Case: $3
    • w/ code GPTURJ5N

iPhone XS Max

  • Liquid Silicone Slim Case: $2.50
    • w/ code SGNAS4CV
  • Anti-discoloration Slim Cover: $3
    • w/ code SGNAS4CV
  • Slim Fit Liquid Silicone Case: $3
    • w/ code SGNAS4CV
  • Red Liquid Silicone Case: $3
    • w/ code SGNAS4CV

Screen Protectors |

iPhone XR

iPhone X Max

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

