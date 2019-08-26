Pick up a new case or screen protector for the latest iPhones from $3

Auto-Tech (99% positive feedback all-time from 5,500) via Amazon is offering a host of Ainope iPhone XS Max and XR cases along with screen protectors on sale. Each of which typically sell for around $10. These deals are in line with our previous mention. Simply apply a promo code, which are detailed below, and you’ll be able to lock in your savings. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Each of these cases are rated 4+ stars. Head below for all of the best deals.
Cases |
iPhone XR
- Crystal Clear Case: $3
- w/ code SGNAS4CV
- Liquid Silicone Black Case: $3
- w/ code SGNAS4CV
- Clear Protective Cover: $3
- w/ code SGNAS4CV
- Matte Black Thin Case: $3
- w/ code GPTURJ5N
iPhone XS Max
- Liquid Silicone Slim Case: $2.50
- w/ code SGNAS4CV
- Anti-discoloration Slim Cover: $3
- w/ code SGNAS4CV
- Slim Fit Liquid Silicone Case: $3
- w/ code SGNAS4CV
- Red Liquid Silicone Case: $3
- w/ code SGNAS4CV
Screen Protectors |
iPhone XR
- 2-Pack Screen Protector: $3 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code SGNAS4CV
iPhone X Max
- 2-Pack Screen Protector: $3 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code T7PQXB8Y
