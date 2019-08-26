We’ve long been fans on Anker’s Nebula projector lineup. Over the years it has slowly moved from a single portable projector to an ever-expanding selection of devices made for home theaters, outdoor movie nights, and more. When paired with built-in Android TV functionality, Nebula provides access to the most popular streaming services out there alongside screen sharing. Today, Anker has announced its new Nebula Capsule Max, the latest version of its popular handheld projectors. This new model delivers 720p resolutions with a small enough footprint to easily go with you wherever your travels wander. Hit the jump to learn more about the new Nebula Capsule Max.

Anker unveils Nebula Capsule Max

Anker has been cranking out these palm-sized projectors for a while now. But the latest version takes it to the next level with an extended battery life alongside all of the usual streaming services and more. Here’s a quick breakdown of the top features coming from Anker’s latest:

720p output

200 ANSI Lumens

4-hour battery life

100 Inch Image

8W Speaker

Nebula Connect App

Comprehensive Connectivity

Diffuse Reflection

Anker continues to ramp up the specs, with the new Nebula Capsule Max delivering 200 lumens of brightness, which is a big step up from its previous releases and others on the market. The 8W speaker is sure to not blow anyone away but it’s a nice feature for when you’re in a jam.

There are a handful of ways to access your content when using Anker’s newest projector. Built-in Android TV support delivers streaming services like Hulu and others. There’s a built-in HDMI port, which is typically the easiest way to get content from your devices to these projectors. Anker also supports playback via USB and some wireless sources. Nebula Capsule Max is capable of pushing out a 100-inch picture, too. That’s ideal for backyard movie nights and other uses.

The Anker Nebula Capsule Max is available now for $470 at Amazon. You can pick it up for $423 with a special launch day promo code. Just apply NEWCAPSU at checkout to lock in the sale price.

9to5Toys’ Take

From a value perspective, it’s hard to deny what Anker is doing with its portable projectors. The price is right and fills a need in the market which is dominated by either low-quality products or high prices. As we noted in our hands-on review of previous generations, this is a great option for a variety of uses and the extended battery life continues that legacy.

