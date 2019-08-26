Apple Watch Series 4 is $70 off at Amazon ahead of next month’s keynote

Amazon is currently discounting Apple Watch Series 4 by as much as $70 off. Some discounts are applied at checkout, with the biggest price drops coming on GPS + Cellular models. Some discounts are applied at checkout and are referenced on the listing page. One standout is the stylish 44mm Cellular model in Stainless Steel and Space Gray Milanese at $779 (Reg. $849). These deals are also being matched at B&H. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!