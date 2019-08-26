An Amazon all-time low on August’s Smart Lock: $76.50 (Reg. $125)

Amazon offers the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Silver for $76.62 shipped. Go with the Dray Gray model for $88.90. That’s down from the usual $125 or so price tag at retailers like Home Depot. This is a new all-time low in both colors, beating our previous mentions by as much as $24. August’s 3rd generation smart lock is an easy way to add voice-controlled security to your home. With DIY installation, you’ll be all setup in “about 10 minutes with just a screwdriver.” Send guests temporary keys, check the status of your doors and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a simpler, and lower-cost approach, go with a pair of door sensors instead. This two-pack from GE is an easy way to be alerted when your doors are opened. Includes an alarm up to 120-decibles, so you’ll be certain to be aware of any activity.

August 3rd Generation Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

Stop hiding keys under rocks. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

Control access for anyone. Grant access for a few weeks, a few hours, a few minutes. It’s up to you.

