Big-time eShop sale from $3: Mega Man, Resident Evil, Bastion, many more

We have already seen an impressive list of discounted indie titles on the Nintendo eShop this week, many of which are still live right here. But things are about to get even better. Nintendo is now offering deep deals on a series of Mega Man titles along with basically the entire collection of legacy Resident Evil games. You’ll also find price drops on Bastion, Monster Hunter and more starting from just $3 today. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop.

Today's Best eShop Deals:

In case you missed it, Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase debuted a number of notable titles coming to the platform over the course of the next several months (some are already live). You’ll find early pre-order deals on some of those titles right here and more details on the rest of the Switch Nindie lineup here.

We have some great deals on Switch accessories right now as well. That includes Hori’s $16 officially-licensed Poké Ball Tough Pouch (here are its upcoming Lite cases too), Nintendo’s Labo Vehicle Kit and the official Nintendo Adjustable Charging Stand at a new all-time low.

Mega Man Legacy Collection:

Mega Man Legacy Collection is a celebration of the 8-bit history of Capcom’s iconic Blue Bomber. Featuring faithful reproductions of the series’ origins with the original six Mega Man games, the Legacy Collection will remind long-time fans and introduce newcomers to what made Mega Man such a popular and iconic character.

