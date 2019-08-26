iPhone and Android streaming debuts on Amazon’s free IMDb TV streaming service

It’s been a busy year for Amazon-owned IMDb TV. Debuting less than nine months ago as Freedive, in just a short while its name has been changed, catalog size tripled, and now, mobile streaming is on the way. With IMDb TV on mobile, this business venture is very likely to receive its biggest boost yet, but a lack of transparency surrounding the current number of users makes it unclear if its actually eating any of Netflix or Hulu’s lunch.

IMDb TV on mobile: Free streaming while on the go

While streaming on the big screen is the ideal scenario, there are loads of times when a smartphone or tablet is the best you’ve got. Thankfully services like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video have been widely available on mobile for quite some time.

Each of these services require a monthly payment, in exchange for limited or no commercials with a pretty comprehensive streaming catalog. IMDb TV takes a different approach by delivering a more limited catalog of ad-supported content. With the arrival of IMDb TV no mobile, folks that cannot afford or simply refuse to pay for streaming will now have a way to stay entertained.

Some of the initial content that showed up on IMDb TV included concluded shows like Fringe and Heroes, with later agreements bringing more recent movies like La La Land to its catalog. If its momentum continues, folks willing to watch commercials will have even less of a reason to monthly streaming fees.

Pricing and availability

IMDb TV on mobile will be free of charge just as the service has been throughout the entirety of its existence. While not entirely clear, it does sound like streaming of IMDb TV on mobile will be found in an updated version of the Android and iPhone IMDb app, which should roll out starting today.

9to5Toys’ Take

For those that value staying up to date on the latest TV shows and movies, IMDb TV on mobile is unlikely to deliver. While it does have a fair amount of content that is continuing to grow, users should expect to find a catalog of movies and TV shows that are a bit dated.

That being said, the arrival of IMDb TV on mobile is extremely likely to extend its reach and provide a cost-free way to boost everyone’s streaming catalog size. The fact that streaming is likely to require a different app is a bit disappointing though, especially when IMDb TV can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel on Fire TV.

