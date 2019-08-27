Banana Republic’s Labor Day Sale has 800+ new arrivals and 40% off sitewide

Banana Republic offers over 800 new arrivals and 40% off your purchase for its Labor Day Weekend Event. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Fall is the perfect time to update your denim and the Skinny Legacy Jeans for men are very stylish. I love its dark wash that will polish any look and this style is on sale for $59. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $98. They also feature stretch for comfort and a perfect hem to roll. Also, be sure to pair these jeans with the Tech Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt that’s priced at just $11. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic’s Labor Day Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- French Terry Half-Zip Pullover $42 (Orig. $70)
- SUPIMA Cotton Sweater Hoodie $71 (Orig. $119)
- 9-inch Slim Core Temp Shorts $27 (Orig. $70)
- Skinny Legacy Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- Tech Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt $11 (Orig. $37)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Paperbag-Waist Skirt $59 (Orig. $99)
- Everyday Bootie $89 (Orig. $148)
- Double-Breasted Trench Dress $83 (Orig. $139)
- Ribbed Long Cardigan Sweater $71 (Orig. $119)
- Pointelle-Knit Fuzzy Sweater $54 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
