adidas Men’s Soccer Tiro Training Pants drop to $23 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the adidas Men’s Soccer Tiro ’19 Training Pants in the color Dark Blue from $23 Prime shipped. Regularly $45, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pants are available in an array of color options and are perfect for workouts, especially in cool weather. Its climacool fabric is sweat-wicking and helps to keep you breathable. It also features a slim fit that’s modern and stylish. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 580 reviews.

With your savings be sure to pick up the adidas 6-Pack of Men’s Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks for just $9.99. These socks are regularly priced at $17 and that’s another Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas extra 30% off sitewide sale that’s going on now.

adidas Soccer Tiro Training Pants feature:

Unleash your inner striker with the performance ready Tiro ’19 Pants

Adidas Soccer apparel is designed to keep you comfortable for the entire 90 minutes on the field and beyond

Slim fit hugs the body while still leaving room for movement

Climacool fabric rapidly transports heat and perspiration away from the body. Elastic waistband with inner drawcord. On seam zippered hand pockets. Ribbed inserts at lower legs. Signature 3 Stripes featured at sides

