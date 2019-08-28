Get a workout in anywhere with up to 40% off TRX Training kits, deals from $98

- Aug. 28th 2019 8:21 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TRX Training (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its suspension training kits. Everything in today’s sale ships free and carries 4+ star ratings. You can grab the TRX ALL-IN-ONE Suspension Training System for $97.95 shipped. Regularly $150, this is more than $50 off the going rate and the best we can find. Similar sets go for as much as $200 direct (currently on sale for $150). Including the suspension training strap, indoor/outdoor anchors, a workout guide and more, this kit has everything you need to get a workout in anywhere. It has a 350-pound capacity and includes a 1-year warranty. More deals below.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch there are a pair of additional TRX systems on sale today. The Home Gym Bundle is marked down to $117.95 from the usual $170 and comes with everything in the set above along with a TRX XMount wall anchor, 4 exercise bands and a TRX shaker bottle. Also rated 4+ stars.

If the TRX systems are overkill for you (or just too pricey) consider the Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set at $27 shipped. It includes 5 resistance bands, a door anchor, carrying bag, an ankle strap and a “manufacturer’s lifetime warranty”. While you can’t stack the resistance weight up as high as the TRX systems, it is also a fraction of the price.

TRX ALL-IN-ONE Suspension Training System:

  • OUR BEST-SELLING TRAINING SYSTEM! Create full-body workouts Anywhere, Anytime! Includes Suspension Training Strap, Indoor/Outdoor Anchors, 35-Page Workout Guide & 2 Bonus Workouts,PLUS get your FREE 30 Day Trial on our NEW TRX App to Generate Next-Level Intensity NOW!
  • GET AMAZING RESULTS FAST! The TRX ALL-IN-ONE Suspension Trainer is for ALL LEVELS and ALL GOALS. TRX will help you achieve incredible results: BUILD MUSCLE, BURN FAT, STRENGTHEN CORE and IMPROVE FLEXIBILITY to look & feel your best.

