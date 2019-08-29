Crocs Labor Day Sale cuts 30% off sitewide: clogs, sandals, more

The Crocs Labor Day Sale is live with 30% off sitewide including clogs, sandals, sneakers and more. Discount is applied in cart. Free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The Crocs on the Clock Work Slides are on sale for $31, which is down from its original rate of $45. These clogs are gender neutral and perfect for everyday workwear. It features a cushioned insole and is available in two color options. With over 360 reviews, they’re rated 4/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The men’s LiteRide Hyper Bold Pacer is another standout and on sale for $42. To compare, this sneaker was originally priced at $60. These shoes are perfect for hikes and have a breathable design.
Our top picks for men include:
- Santa Cruz Convertible Slip-On $42 (Orig. $60)
- LiteRide Clog $38 (Orig. $55)
- Bogota Flip Flops $28 (Orig. $45)
- Swiftwater Leather Slide $22 (Orig. $45)
- Crocs on the Clock Work Slide $31 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patricia Sandal $31 (Orig. $50)
- Baya Clog $28 (Orig. $45)
- Bayaband Clog $31 (Orig. $50)
- Bistro Graphic Clog $24 (Orig. $50)
- Capri IV Flip $28 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
