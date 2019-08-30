Blue’s Snowball USB mic works with iPad Pro, now $39 shipped ($30 off)

BuyDig is offering the Blue Microphones Snowball USB Condenser Mic for $39 shipped when the code SNOWBALL at checkout. This is down over $30 from its regular rate and is a match of our last mention. If you are wanting to start up a YouTube channel, Twitch streaming, or just doing voiceovers, this is a great starting place. Blue is known for its quality condenser microphones, offering easy plug-and-play compatibility with just about any computer. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you have Apple’s latest devices (either MacBook or iPad Pro), then grab nonda’s USB 3.0 to USB-C adapter for $9 Prime shipped. It’ll let you plug this mic into any USB-C-based computer or tablet, giving you more recording options than ever before.

Blue Snowball USB Microphone:

The Blue Microphones Snowball USB Condenser Microphone is not only easy to use, but sounds as good on your desktop as it does in a professional recording studio. Whether you’re recording a guitar at your kitchen table or a complete band in the studio, the Snowball can capture it with detail unheard of before in a USB mic. The cardioid polar pattern has a more focused pickup and generally “hears” whatever the mic is pointed at, while the omnidirectional pattern picks up sounds in all directions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!