Apple Magic Trackpad is on sale today from $40 (Refurb, Orig. $129)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s Magic Trackpad in Silver from $39.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. For comparison, Magic Trackpad 2 typically goes for $129 and Amazon has refurbished listings from $70. Apple’s in-house Magic Trackpad 2 delivers gesture control, Force Touch features, and more. Ideal for pairing with your Mac as a primary or second input device. Charges with integrated Lightning port. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Go the more traditional route and opt for Logitech’s popular MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse. It is priced between today’s two deals and offers hyper-fast scrolling with up to 70 days of power on a single charge. Of course, you’ll lose out on some of those Apple-specific features as a trade-off.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Redesigned and rechargeable, Magic Trackpad 2 includes a built-in battery and brings Force Touch to the desktop for the first time.

Four force sensors underneath the trackpad surface allow you to click anywhere, and detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing increased functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content.

Magic Trackpad 2 also features an edge-to-edge glass surface area that is nearly 30 per cent larger than the previous trackpad. This design, along with a lower profile, makes scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

