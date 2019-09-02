Converse offers an additional 25% off all sale items from $21: shoes, more

For Labor Day, Converse is offering an additional 25% off sale items with promo code 25SALE at checkout. Receive complimentary delivery for Converse Account Members (free to sign up). The men’s All Star Leather High Top Sneakers are a great option for this fall and they’re marked down to just $45. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $65. Its leather details add a polished appearance and they’re available in three color options. This style also features a stamped logo for a unique look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide.

