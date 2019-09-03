Hanes offers over 300 styles at up to 60% off from just $5 + free shipping

Sep. 3rd 2019

Hanes takes 50 to 60% off during its Labor Day Savings Event. Prices are as marked. Plus, it’s offering an extra 15% off clearance with code LABORYAY at checkout. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The Beefy-T Crewneck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is available in men’s or women’s styles and will be an essential for everyday. This t-shirt is on sale for $5, which is 50% off the original rate. It features a tag-less design and roomy structure for added comfort. You can stay comfortable by pairing this t-shirt with jeans, joggers, shorts or leggings alike. With over 1,800 reviews, it’s rated 4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Hanes.

