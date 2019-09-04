Expand a Plex NAS by 6TB with Seagate’s IronWolf HDD: $140 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $139.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you opt to use Plex whenever possible. This leads to an ever-growing library that tends to require expansion every so often. Thanks to a 6TB capacity, this HDD will allow you to significantly expand storage and is perfect for NAS setups. A 3-year warranty comes standard, providing you with peace of mind for the foreseeable future. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work with ORICO’s $26 3.5-inch HDD Enclosure. If you’re replacing a smaller drive, this is a perfect way to repurpose it. It’s able to handle up to 12TB hard drives and sports USB-C connectivity that’s perfect for modern PCs, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and even the latest iPad Pro.

Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS HDD features:

IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance

Store more and work faster with a NAS-optimized hard drive providing 6TB and cache of up to 256MB

Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file-sharing performance, and much more

Three-year limited warranty protection plan included

