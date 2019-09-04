Amazon Warehouse discounts latest Sonos One Speakers from $141.50, more

Update 9/4 @ 3:4 PM: The “very good” condition Sonos One Gen 2 has sold out at $134.36, but the “like new” version at $141.58 is still available.

Amazon is currently offering 20% off select Warehouse Deals products with the discount reflecting in your cart. One such item is the Sonos One Gen 2 AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker from $134.36 shipped . The lowest cost will be available to those who act fast and opt for “very good” condition, which means that the Sonos One might show some light signs of wear and tear. However, if it’s “like new” condition you’re after, Amazon’s Warehouse Deals has you covered at $141.58 shipped. This is down from its $199 going rate, $159 last mention and is the lowest we’ve tracked historically. I have the first-gen Sonos One’s on my desk and absolutely love them. With AirPlay 2 support, Apple Music compatibility, and the option to choose between Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, these smart speakers are perfect for any home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases.

Another great option would be the Two Room Set with Sonos Play:1 plus a $30 Amazon Gift card for $298 shipped. Normally $149 each, you’ll net a free $30 gift card with your purchase here. The Play:1 is great for those wanting to expand an already existing Sonos household. It lacks certain features like AirPlay and Alexa or Assistant, but is perfect for multi-room audio.

Sonos One Gen 2 features:

The powerful smart speaker with voice control built in

Get rich, room filling sound with Sonos One, and control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more

The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf

Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands free

Pair two Sonos Ones in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound

