These solar powered ground lights are a must for walkways at $12 Prime shipped

Loft Man (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DUUDO Solar Ground Light 4-Pack at $11.99 Prime shipped when the code 26CWRYMQ is used at checkout. This is 40% off its $20 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve got a walkway outside that needs some extra illumination, these are perfect. Going in the ground, you can easily outline a sidewalk or porch so guests will always know where to step. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

This is about as budget-friendly as you’ll find solar lights. In today’s Green Deals, for instance, a four-pack of wall-mounted lights will run you $16 (which normally is listed at over $30.) However, if you’re looking for a single lamp, then check out the LightMe Portable 130 Lumen Solar Powered LED Bulb at $10.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This bulb would make a great addition to any camping toolkit and would be especially awesome if you’re planning to use your truck bed like a tent. Just set the solar panel on the truck’s roof, hang the bulb from the tent, and enjoy a good book in the great outdoors.

DUUDO Solar Powered Ground Light features:

IPX65 waterproof grade, built in external waterproof switch, instead of pinhole switch; Advanced lighting override material with stainless steel lamp shell, suitable for outdoor use, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet. The LED Solar disk Lights do not require electricity at all. Our solar panel size is up to 5.4 square inches, in normal sunlight, you can charge the power 120mA per hour. Greatly improve the efficiency of light energy conversion, could receive and store more solar energy, can illuminate for 8-10 hours with 6-8 hours of charging. Besides, these solar path lights automatically turn on at night and turn off at dawn or in bright places.

