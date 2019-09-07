Biofreeze kicks pain to the curb with prices starting at $9.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Biofreeze Pain Reliever from $9.50 Prime shipped. Our top pick would be a three-pack of roll-on for $17.89, which normally goes for $26 or more. Biofreeze is great for getting rid of pain in specific areas. Whether you’re an athlete that needs relief from a long day at practice or just are starting to feel the aches and pains of getting older, Biofreeze is great to keep around the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Another way to kick pain to the curb (at least temporarily) would be Icy Hot Cream with Maximum Strength Lidocaine. This will numb the painful area and is great for minor injuries. At under $7 Prime shipped, it’ll give you relief without breaking the bank. Plus, Icy Hot is one of the most well-known pain relievers around.

Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel features:

There is no limit to what you can do when you cool your aches and pains. For over 25 years, Biofreeze has been the secret weapon of clinical professionals and athletes providing cold therapy pain relief for sore muscles, backaches, sore joints and arthritis. #1 Clinically Recommended: Trusted by pharmacists, physical therapists, chiropractors, massage therapists, podiatrists, and athletic trainers

