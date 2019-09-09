Record road trips with an Anker Roav 1080p Dash Cam: $43 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Anker Roav Dash Cam A1 for $42.99 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Not only is this dash cam ready to record road trips, it can even capture sudden movements while you’re away. This is thanks to an integrated gravity sensor that is fantastic for detecting and recording why there’s a new dent in your car. Footage can be offloaded to a smartphone by using the Roav DashCam app, making it a cinch to save memorable moments. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Unless you already have a MicroSD card lying around, you may want to grab Samsung’s $12 64GB offering. It offers class 10 performance and should provide ample storage to keep several hours of footage rolling. Since many devices accept MicroSD, you’ll be able to use this in drones, many Android devices, and even Raspberry Pi.

Anker Roav Dash Cam features:

Broad, Detailed Video: 1080P Full-HD Video with a super-wide angle lens captures the whole road in crystal-clear definition.

Superior Night Vision: Advanced NightHawk technology, world class F1.9 Glass lenses, and a unique Wide Dynamic Range video system provide the best nighttime capture possible.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!