When you think of third-party gaming accessory makers, iPega won’t necessarily be the first that pops into your head. While PowerA, PDP, and HORI share most of the spotlight, that hasn’t stopped the brand from releasing a steady stream of controllers over the years for various consoles. Ahead of the HORI Grip’s launch this week, we’re now getting a competing grip controller for Nintendo Switch. Deemed the Tomahawk Palmer Grip, iPega’s release sports USB-C connectivity, an ergonomic design and more. Head below for a closer look.

On-the-go gaming sessions is one of the biggest selling points on Nintendo’s hybrid console. But anyone who’s tried to explore Hyrule for an extended session in handheld mode will know how uncomfortable portable Switch gaming can get. There have been plenty of cases that attempt to fix that, but now Joy-Con alternatives aimed at the same issue have been popping up.

The latest in these grip controllers comes from iPega, with its Tomahawk Palmer Gamepad having just gone on sale. Rather than a design inspired by the Joy-Con, it’ll replace, this grip controller for Nintendo Switch features an all-in-one form-factor. Unlike other models we’ve seen, this version forgoes connecting via the side controller rails on the Switch. Instead, it slips over the hybrid console and connects via USB-C.

On either side of iPega’s grip controller, you’ll find a joystick in a similar layout to the Switch Pro Controller from Nintendo. The left-hand portion features a D-Pad, which the right sports the typical ABXY buttons.

Unfortunately, you won’t find HD Rumble or gyro controls. But that seems to be par for the course with grip-type Switch accessories and is something that even more well-established manufacturers like HORI can’t overcome.

While it’s hard to call it a feature, one of the most alluring aspects of the Tomahawk Palmer Grip is that it’s the first of its kind to ship. Right now you can pick it up on Amazon for $29.99. That’s in comparison to the HORI Grip, which launches later this week for $20 more.

Given that there aren’t any grip controllers on the market yet, iPega’s Tomahawk Palmer accessory stands out as being one of the first entries in the category. Affordability is one of the biggest selling points for me here, but that comes at the cost of a bulkier design. I’m sure many gamers won’t mind having a non-collapsable form-factor. But for those with limited space in their travel space, it might be a deal-breaker.

