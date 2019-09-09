Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic 3-in-1 Home Arcade: $188 shipped, today only

Relive your childhood fantasy of owning a console game! Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Arcade1Up 3/4 scale Arcade console Street Fighter 3-in-1 with 17-inch display for $187.50 shipped. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this console at Amazon which includes Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers and Street Fighter ll Turbo. Add 1-foot riser for adult play without back problems. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Arcade 1Up Street Fight features:
- 3/4 Scale of classic arcade cabinets! Dimensions: 45.8” H x 22.75” H x 19” W. Weight: 58.5lbs
- 3 Games in 1 (Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, Street Fighter ll Turbo)
- Upgraded 17″ Color LCD screen. Resembles the classic arcade controls. Commercial-grade construction. Resembles original artwork
- Coinless operation, Owner can adjust the volume, On Screen Game Selection Menu. Plugs into an AC outlet
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!