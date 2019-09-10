Amazon’s student planner Gold Box has various styles from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ELAN Publishing Company via Amazon is offering up to 40% off back to school planners. Deals start at $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Dated Middle School or High School Student Planner for $6.95. It typically sells for $11 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model is 8.5-inches in size with dated pages for this school year and matrix format. Includes resource pages for study skills, English, math, and social studies. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Be sure to dive into the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on planners of all kinds. There are 25 styles in total on sale for just about every need and style preference.

Dated Middle or High School Student Planner features:

5.5″ x 8.5″ Dated Student Agenda & Academic Planner for Middle or High School students

BONUS Bookmark / Ruler and Planning Stickers

Dated weekly format calendar pages for jotting down assignments

MATRIX format for individual days and monthly calendars to help remember important dates. A colorful cover and spiral binding.

Resource Pages for Study Skills, English, Math, Social Studies, and Geography

