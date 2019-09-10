This essential oil diffuser has a 500ml capacity for $17 (Reg. $25+)

Home Mall US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Homasy Essential Oil Diffuser for $16.99 Prime shipped when the code QR5TF299 is used at checkout. This is down from its $26 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you just enjoy the aroma of essential oils, or use them for their health benefits, this diffuser will get the job done. One of my favorite oils is peppermint, which can help clear your sinuses if seasonal allergies get you down. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Just getting started with essential oils? This 6-pack beginners kit will get you going at just $10 Prime shipped. It includes oils such as lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, and more. Plus, there’s an essential oil guide included with your purchase to help you know exactly what each one does.

Homasy Essential Oil Diffuser features:

500ml Large Capacity & 3 Timer Setting. Homasy 500ml large capacity essential oil humidifier atomizer plate oscillates 3, 000, 000 times offering fine cool mists and long-lasting fragrance. The covering area reaches up to 480 ft². It continuously works with 8-11h in high mist and 12-20h in low mist (sleep mode). Three time setting for option: 1/3/6 timer.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!