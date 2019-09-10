Klipsch’s Reference Bluetooth Sound Bar is now $200 off, on sale for $400

Amazon offers the Klipsch Reference Bluetooth RSB-11 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $399.95 shipped. You’ll also find it available for the same price at B&H. Typically selling for $600 at retailers like Best Buy and Crutchfield, that’s good for a 33% discount and brings the price down to within $1 of the all-time low. With six individually-driven speakers, Klipsch’s sound bar uses Dolby Digital and aptX audio-coding for “lossless, high-quality music streaming.” It also touts a wireless subwoofer for added bass. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at three 4K HDR passthrough-enabled HDMI ports, as well as mini jack and optical. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 690 shoppers.

Those in search of a more budget-conscious addition to their home theater can look no further than Vizio’s 38-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar at $150. One of the main tradeoffs here is the lack of virtual surround sound and Dolby audio, but it still includes a wireless subwoofer for added bass and more.

Don’t forget to check out our recent review on VIZIO’s HomeKit-enabled home theater setup, which we found to be perfect for movie night.

Klipsch Reference RSB-11 Sound Bar features:

Add functionality to your home theater with this powerful Klipsch sound bar. The built-in Dolby Digital Decoder, HDMI connections and additional drivers bring reference-quality audio to your system. This Klipsch sound bar comes with a subwoofer and delivers surround-style sound without the bulk and clutter of multiple speakers and components.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!