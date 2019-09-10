Upgrade your kitchen with under or over-cabinet lighting from $9 Prime shipped

Albrillo Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its LED Puck Light with Remote for $8.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code AK7PQVQ3 at checkout. Grab six pucks by spending $12.09 total with the same on-page coupon and code. This is down from the normal going rate of $18 and $22 respectively and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If your home didn’t come with under or above cabinet lighting, this is a budget-friendly way to add it. Plus, the included remote makes it super simple to turn the lights on or off without using a switch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to upgrade lighting elsewhere in your home, this LED light strip is under $9 Prime shipped and gets the job done. Looking for a way to upgrade your home theater with LED lighting too? Check out our deal on some RGB bias lighting at $9 Prime shipped. This is a great way to breathe some new life into your home theater, so be sure to check it out.

Albrillo LED Puck Light features:

Freely enhance or lower 10 levels of brightness via its remote (50lm-450lm). Set the led cabinet lights to turn off automatically in 10, 30, 60 or 120 minutes

Whole set of under counter light is 450lm, use 4.5W LEDs only, equivalent to 60W incandescent bulbs which help save at least 85% of energy per day

360 Degree Controllable. You can set the light ON / OFF / AUTO OFF / Select your favorable brightness level. Remote range for cabinet light: 16-30ft

Plug in and Install it by yourself in seconds. All accessories included. Two flexible mounting ways: Adhesive tapes options (No damage to cabinet) or simple screws method

Safe and durable, the voltage of led cabinet lighting is DC12V, free from electric shock. Made of aluminum and plastic, Daylight white 4000K, soft light for eyes

