Aukey’s 8W LED lamp has 20 brightness + 3 color settings for $29.50 (40% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 8W LED Floor Lamp at $29.59 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped and code 5F5G4FJI is used at checkout. This is down nearly 40% from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re in a dorm or office setting, there’s likely never enough lighting for working. This lamp offers 650 lumens of illumination from its 8W LED, offering three different color temperatures and twenty brightness settings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If dimming and color changing LEDs aren’t a must for you, then IKEA’s NOT Floor Uplight Lamp is a great alternative at $22.50 Prime shipped. You’ll need to supply your own bulb, but even after doing so your total should come in under that of today’s lead deal. Just remember, there’s no dimming feature here, nor directional light or multicolor output.

Aukey 8W LED Floor Lamp features:

This slim, minimalist LED floor lamp brings bright, adjustable lighting to your study, bedroom, or living room. Choose between 3 color temperatures and 20 brightness levels to create the effect that’s right for you.

Toggle between a broad range of fine-tuned brightness levels using the brightness adjustment knob located on the lamp pole. Find the right light intensity for your task and preference with ease

The 72 LED bulbs use only 8 watts of power to generate 650 lumens of light. Save both money and energy with this long-lasting LED lighting solution. The lamp delivers 50,000 hours of high-performance output, avoiding or reducing replacement trouble and cost

