The Casetify iPhone 11 cases are now live and just as wild as usual. With options available for all three of Apple’s latest iPhones, these are the kinds of cases that stand out in a crowd. We have already seen high-end leather options from Pad & Quill, Nomad, and even the highly-protective OtterBox covers, but nothing quite as vibrant and eye-catching as the new Casetify cases. Get a closer look down below.

Casetify iPhone 11 Cases now Live

The new Casetify iPhone 11 cases are headlined by a massive series of options in the Signature Prints line. Ranging from a wide collection of pop culture related imagery to painterly like visuals, there are plenty of options here. Some of the floral and fruit patterns look like they could be one of those $300+ designer options at a quick glance. Once you’ve selected the print you like, you then have a choice of base color for the case itself. Those include Frost, Iridescent, Neon Yellow, Pink/Blue, Pink or Black.

The Signature print cases are engineered with a dual-layer construction of “qitech material” to provide “military grade” protection. More specifically, these cases were tested for drops up to 6.6-feet. But let’s face, we aren’t buying Casetify iPhone 11 cases for the protection, it’s just a nice cherry on top really. They start from $40 shipped.

Neon Sand Liquid:

Another particular notable option — although maybe not for the right reason — is the Neon Sand Liquid Case starting from $49. As the name suggests, not only does it feature a “mesmerizing waterfall effect”, but it will also glow in the dark and is available in a series of different color combinations. You can also choose to customize it with up to 12 characters. As interesting as this one looks, you’re purchasing at your own risk in the name of a conversation piece. Should it crack open, you do not want the liquid housed inside the case to come in contact with your phone for very long, if at all.

Browse through the rest of the new Casetify iPhone 11 cases and be sure to hit up our massive roundup of already available options. From OtterBox and LifeProof, to Caseology, Spigen, Case Mate, Nomad and more, you’ll find loads of ideas right here.

