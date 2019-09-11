Sperry’s upgrades your shoes with extra 30% off all sale items + free shipping

Sperry is offering an extra 30% off all of its sale items with promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Boat shoes are a timeless option that will be in your wardrobe for years to come. A standout from this sale is the Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoes for $78 and originally were priced at $160. These shoes feature a 360-degree supportive lacing system and a luxury lambskin lining for added comfort. You can wear them with jeans, shorts or khakis alike for a stylish look. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe $78 (Orig. $160)
- Gold Cup Richfield LTT Sneaker $76 (Orig. $155)
- Original Cross Lace Boat Shoe $64 (Orig. $160)
- Gold Cup Kittale Slip On Sneaker $78 (Orig. $160)
- Gold Cup Ultra Boat Shoe $83 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Vibe Twin Gore Sparkle Linen Sneaker include a slip-on design for convenience. These shoes will look great whether you wear jeans, skirts, dresses and more. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for $31.
Our top picks for women include:
- Seaport Boat Shoes $49 (Orig. $100)
- Vibe Twin Gore Sparkle Linen Sneaker $31 (Orig. $60)
- Shearling Cup Sole Slipper $56 (Orig. $90)
- Bay View Nubuck Driver $49 (Orig. $100)
- Oasis Loft Linen Boat Shoe $44 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
