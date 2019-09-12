GoPro HERO7 White delivers 1080p action footage for $169 (Reg. $200)

- Sep. 12th 2019 7:07 am ET

$169
Amazon offers the GoPro HERO7 White 1080p Action Camera for $169 shipped. Also at B&H for $1 more. That’s good for $31 off the regular price and the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. GoPro’s entry-level HERO7 Action Camera delivers a waterproof casing, touchscreen and more. On the specs side of things, it delivers full 1080p video and 10MP still images. Built-in video stabilization delivers smooth footage in various situations, which really takes your videos to the next-level. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a 50-in-1 accessory kit that’s filled with mounts, selfie sticks and more. This is a great way to get more out of your GoPro setup without breaking the bank. Having accessories on-hand makes it easy to capture better shots in more places, which really is why you bought this GoPro in the first place.

GoPro HERO7 White features:

  • Rugged + Waterproof – Share experiences you can’t capture with your phone. HERO7 White is tough, tiny, totally waterproof—and up for any adventure
  • Intuitive Touch Screen – With a touch screen and simple, streamlined capture modes, it’s easy to jump right in and get great shots. Just swipe and tap
  • Full HD video – HERO7 White records beautiful Full HD video. You can also shoot unique time lapse videos to turn longer events into short, shareable moments
  • ​10MP photos – HERO7 White takes high-quality 10MP photos. And with Burst mode, you can get 15 photos in one second so you never miss a moment

