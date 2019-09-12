This dash cam records the front and back of your car for $32.50 (45% off)

VRSTAR (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the YUNDOO Dual Dash Camera for $32.39 shipped when the code RN4X79BT is used at checkout. This is 45% off its regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This dash camera sports 1080p recording so you’ll easily know license plate numbers in the unfortunate event of a hit-and-run. Plus, since it offers both front and rear lenses, you’ll have footage no matter where the accident took place. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a secondary 32GB microSD card. This model from Samsung is only $7.50 Prime shipped. It’ll give you storage for several hours of footage, thanks to the loop recording feature of this dash camera. Plus, the bundled adapter means you can easily read the data without taking the dash camera out of your car. Even though the above dash camera comes with a 32GB microSD card, having two will allow you to make sure you’re always recording, even if you have to take the card out to review footage at your computer.

YUNDOO Dual Dash Camera features:

HD Image – YUNDOO Car Camera 1920x1080p high-speed video recording captures fast-moving scenes

Dash cam has the following functions: G sensor, night mode, motion detection, parking monitoring, loop recording, WDR, audio on/off, time stamp, etc

The 170° wide-angle front camera easily covers 4 channels without visual blind spots, while the 130° waterproof rear camera monitors the rear road conditions of your vehicle to ensure your driving safety.

