Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its Legion 15.6-inch Backpack for $31.99 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $13 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Made with 15.6-inch gaming laptops in mind, there’s no question that this backpack will fit every modern MacBook or iPad with ease. Its appearance is comprised of several gray tones, creating a universal bag that will look great no matter where you take it. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Lenovo bags and be sure to used the code mentioned above to lock in the full discount.

More Lenovo bags on sale:

We also spotted Lowepro’s Slingshot Edge 150 AW Backpack for $39.99 shipped at Adorama. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $5. Instead of wielding a MacBook or iPad Pro, this bag is laser-focused on holding a mirrorless camera, a couple lenses, and a small tablet like an iPad mini. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep everything in order with a Cocoon Grid-IT! Organizer at $9. This specific offering measures 5 by 7-inches, making it a solid option for keeping a Logitech Crayon, charger, and smartphone locked in place. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Lenovo Legion Backpack features:

Unrivaled protection – you’ll have no trouble defending your gaming gear from daily life, Made from a lightweight material that survives regular wear and defies the elements

Unbeatable comfort – avoid the bulk with a slim, contoured design that ensures comfort and Protection on-the-go. Quick access compartments and an added loop for glasses optimal for laptop travel backpack use

Unbelievable storage – room for a 15.6″ Lenovo Gaming laptop, a large main compartment, plus dedicated pockets for all of your gaming gear and accessories. Fits up to 267 x 30 x 362 mm (10.5 x 1.2 x 14.3 in)

Unparalleled versatility – This Lenovo Legion gaming laptop bag can double as a business backpack for the professional or a laptop Book bag for students

Unequaled Ingenuity – at 2.01 lbs. , This lightweight laptop bag is small in weight, but will make a huge a huge impact on your daily routine. Back padding is made of breathable material, base is thick and sturdy, and shoulder strap is adjustable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!